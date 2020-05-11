Choose Your Fighter: #ObamaGate vs. #TrumpJealousOfObama Twitter Trends Race Amid Michael Flynn Case

Twitter took sides amid the recent announcement by the US Department of Justice that it will drop charges against former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, as some supported the move, like US President Donald Trump, and some, including former US President Barack Obama, who reportedly noted that US "rule of law is at risk".

Hashtags #ObamaGate and #TrumpJealousOfObama are trending on Twitter, with the former enjoying an advantage over the latter, as US President Donald Trump's tweet simply reads: "OBAMAGATE!". The tweet battle goes on amid a recent announcement by the Department of Justice that it will drop all charges against a former Trump White House national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, who, was alleged, contacted Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Former US President Barack Obama called the DOJ decision "unprecedented" in what is said to be a recording of the former two-term Democratic preisdent talking to members of the Obama Alumni Association. The lead attorney for Flynn accused Obama of being involved in a plot against the former national security adviser, saying that the 44th US president knew about Flynn's phone conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak weeks before the former's interview with the FBI.

OBAMAGATE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Trump supporters immediately echoed their commander in chief's accusations against the Obama administration, declaring that the Obama White House used their final weeks in charge to sabotage incoming officials.

#ObamaGate Americans deserve to know the whole truth. Don’t lose sight of the 800,000 children that go missing annually? https://t.co/cDHzIkZCxr — mike (@papastebbins) May 10, 2020

HOW.... many years have these DEMS. been pure evil and how many crimes have they committed against how many innocent victims?! All the names etched 4-ever in history! #TipofTheIceBerg #ObamaGate — debbz8 xQFDBANNEDx (@debbz8) May 10, 2020

Netizens who support Obama in this trend use hashtag #TrumpJealousOfObama, and suggest that POTUS is trying to place blame on the Obama administration out of jealousy.

#Trump is a weak, small man, driven by petty jealousies. He knows he can never measure up to anyone with intelligence; integrity; and empathy. #PresidentObama is a good man and a great leader. Trump is neither, and it eats at him every day. #TrumpsJealousOfObama https://t.co/wsEao3wfFN — Therese Flanagan 🌊 (@thereseflanagan) May 10, 2020

Childish!!!! Revisionism!!Obama won twice with over 50% of the vote. Trump got 3 million less than @HillaryClinton and 46%. Plus, he inherited an economy that had 74 consecutive months of growth. Trump misread COVID-19. BIG MISTAKE ! Now 14.5% unemployment and 80000 dead . — John Parisella (@JohnParisella) May 10, 2020

Trump's goal was to destroy every vestige of Obama including the #Pandemic office.

Trump has brought the Nation to the #EveofDestruction.#TrumpJealousOfObama https://t.co/8C33yvq3CD — The Tragic Mulatto (@devodian) May 10, 2020

The ​DOJ motion to drop the charges against Flynn came on Thursday. The former general plead guilty in 2017 to contacting Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election - a deal he sought to withdraw by insisting that the FBI had tricked him into lying.

The probe into Flynn was a part of a wider investigation of alleged Moscow interference in the 2016 US presidential election - interference that both Russia and Trump have denied.