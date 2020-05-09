Netizens Baffled By a Video Showing Alien-Like Nestling With Glowing Dots On Its Beak

The internet has been baffled by a video showing what netizens described as an alien-like nestling with glowing dots on its beak. The footage first appeared on Twitter and then was shared by the host of conspiracy channel Disclose Screen 'The Grimreefar'.
In the comments section, some social media users contended that the eerie creature could have appeared as a result of a mutation. Others said that it looked like a Demogorgon, a monster from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things or "baby Venom" from Marvel Comics. Still others resorted to WTF acronyms and called the creature an "abomination".
Is that a baby Demogorgon? pic.twitter.com/SFO0Du62cY— Nature is phenomenal (@Phenomenlnature) April 28, 2020
The mysterious creature is in fact a Gouldian Finch baby.
Lady Gouldian Finch— Ria Navarita (@dare_darou) May 7, 2020
not all babies are pretty and cute pic.twitter.com/xc2gKk993r
The glowing dots on their beak, or rather bright spots that reflect light serve as a built-in beacon for feeding parents, which hone in on their mouths like runways. The colourful markings also help parents to check on their babies’ health.
In other news, residents of Colombia’s capital Bogota spotted a bizarre UFO in broad daylight. Prominent Ufologist Scott C Waring even said the mysterious object looked as if it was "alive".
All comments
Show new comments (0)