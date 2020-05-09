Fairytales From Home: Milla Jovovich Reads Classical Russian Poetry for Children

Renowned actress Milla Jovovich has turned to her Russian heritage and shared poetic children's classics in a video on her official Twitter account. The Fifth Element and Resident Evil star, who is a mother of three, read one of her favourite books – "Little Fly So Sprightly" ("Muha Tsokotuha") by Korney Chukovsky, one of Russia’s most prominent children's poets, as part of her project “Fairytales From Home”, aimed at families who are self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Jovovich previously posted a video of her daughter reading a fairy tale in Russian that she had written herself.
All comments
Show new comments (0)