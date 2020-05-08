TrumpDepression Trending on Twitter as POTUS Claims April 20Mln Job Loss ‘Fully Expected’

Earlier on Friday, the US Labour Department said in its monthly employment report that the United States lost a historic 20.5 million jobs in April due to lockdowns implemented to slow the spread of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bumping up the nation’s unemployment rate to 14.7 percent.

The hashtag #TrumpDepression has been gathering popularity on Twitter amid the US Labour Department's report on April job losses and the historic rise of unemployment in the country, as well as a subsequent comment from US President Donald Trump on the startling unemployment numbers in which he claims that the statistics are “fully expected”.

The president on Friday said during an interview on “Fox & Friends”, that he cannot be blamed for the country’s loss of over 20 million jobs.

“It’s fully expected. There’s no surprise,” Trump said. “Somebody said, ‘Oh, look at this.’ Well, even the Democrats aren’t blaming me for that, but what I can do is I’ll bring it back”.

Trump told the hosts that he is confident that lost jobs will restored as soon as the coronavirus goes away.

“We artificially closed it. Those jobs will all be back, and they’ll be back very soon and next year we’re going to have a phenomenal year. People are ready to go. We’ve got to get it open, safely. People are ready to go,” the POTUS said.

Following Trump’s comments, Netizens took to Twitter to accuse the president of damaging the nation’s economy after failing to manage the country through the coronavirus pandemic.

#TrumpDepression is currently the #1 trending hashtag in the United States!! 👊 https://t.co/9U3HVxYrrk — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) May 8, 2020

Trump is repeatedly criticized for responding too slowly and taking no significant action to address the COVID crisis, particularly at the early stages of its spread.

“#TrumpDepression could have ALL been prevented if Trump actually cared, didn't golf, and believed in science,” one user tweeted.

#TrumpDepression could have ALL been prevented if Trump actually cared, didn't golf, and believed in science. https://t.co/mDkYiAesvR — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 8, 2020

Trump couldn't even make money for investors during the biggest boom in the casino business in US history.



Did we really think he could manage something as large and complex as the US economy? #TrumpDepression pic.twitter.com/4KM0RpiWl9 — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 8, 2020

Republicans are predatory capitalists who crash the economy and cause recessions to extract as much wealth as possible for the 1%. Democrats counter this by being regulatory capitalists but it’s not enough. The only way to save capitalism is democratic socialism. #TrumpDepression — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) May 8, 2020

Some users called for Trump to immediately step down and leave the office of the presidency, and some suggested that he is nothing more than a person who fails.

“There's still time today for @realDonaldTrump to resign and go **** himself#TrumpDepression,” a user tweeted.

There's still time today for @realDonaldTrump to resign and go **** himself#TrumpDepression — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 8, 2020

I believe that @SenateGOP @HouseGOP are just as responsible for the botched response to #COVID19!



Confirmed cases 1,266,554

Reported deaths 76,262



You didn’t remove his ass when you had more than enough to do so. #TrumpDepression #NovemberIsComing pic.twitter.com/nUeulZlZkL — Skyleigh #StayHome 78th Day@🏠 (@Sky_Lee_1) May 8, 2020

Reasons Trump must go:



75,000+ dead

14.7 percent unemployment rate

A pathological liar

Corrupt

A Narcissist

A danger to our national interests #TrumpDepression pic.twitter.com/60IXjgAfma — John Nada (@No_Signal00) May 8, 2020

Donald Trump is King Detritus. Everything he touches turns to shit. #TrumpDepression pic.twitter.com/kbGcBbex9V — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) May 8, 2020

Some users incorporated the hashtag to defend the president from the flood of criticism.

“When this all started I said leftists would attempt to force an economic recession in hopes of damaging Trump,” a Twitterian tweeted. “The #TrumpDepression hashtag proves they’re doing it openly: demanding continued lockdowns that unemploy millions, tank the economy and then blaming it on Trump”.

When this all started I said leftists would attempt to force an economic recession in hopes of damaging Trump.



The #TrumpDepression hashtag proves they’re doing it openly: demanding continued lockdowns that unemploy millions, tank the economy and then blaming it on Trump. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 8, 2020