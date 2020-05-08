Register
22:04 GMT08 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington.

    #TrumpDepression Trending on Twitter as POTUS Claims April 20Mln Job Loss ‘Fully Expected’

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107924/90/1079249072_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ca1e292f374a6c80120487bdb2ee87ca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202005081079249060-trumpdepression-trending-on-twitter-as-potus-claims-april-20mln-job-loss-fully-expected/

    Earlier on Friday, the US Labour Department said in its monthly employment report that the United States lost a historic 20.5 million jobs in April due to lockdowns implemented to slow the spread of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bumping up the nation’s unemployment rate to 14.7 percent.

    The hashtag #TrumpDepression has been gathering popularity on Twitter amid the US Labour Department's report on April job losses and the historic rise of unemployment in the country, as well as a subsequent comment from US President Donald Trump on the startling unemployment numbers in which he claims that the statistics are “fully expected”.

    The president on Friday said during an interview on “Fox & Friends”, that he cannot be blamed for the country’s loss of over 20 million jobs.

    “It’s fully expected. There’s no surprise,” Trump said. “Somebody said, ‘Oh, look at this.’ Well, even the Democrats aren’t blaming me for that, but what I can do is I’ll bring it back”.

    Trump told the hosts that he is confident that lost jobs will restored as soon as the coronavirus goes away.

    “We artificially closed it. Those jobs will all be back, and they’ll be back very soon and next year we’re going to have a phenomenal year. People are ready to go. We’ve got to get it open, safely. People are ready to go,” the POTUS said.

    Following Trump’s comments, Netizens took to Twitter to accuse the president of damaging the nation’s economy after failing to manage the country through the coronavirus pandemic.

    Trump is repeatedly criticized for responding too slowly and taking no significant action to address the COVID crisis, particularly at the early stages of its spread.

    “#TrumpDepression could have ALL been prevented if Trump actually cared, didn't golf, and believed in science,” one user tweeted.

    Some users called for Trump to immediately step down and leave the office of the presidency, and some suggested that he is nothing more than a person who fails.

    “There's still time today for @realDonaldTrump to resign and go **** himself#TrumpDepression,” a user tweeted.

    Some users incorporated the hashtag to defend the president from the flood of criticism.

    “When this all started I said leftists would attempt to force an economic recession in hopes of damaging Trump,” a Twitterian tweeted. “The #TrumpDepression hashtag proves they’re doing it openly: demanding continued lockdowns that unemploy millions, tank the economy and then blaming it on Trump”.

    Related:

    COVID-19 Pandemic Could Increase Youth Unemployment in UK by 600,000 This Year
    'D-Minus': Melinda Gates Slams Trump Administration For Coronavirus Response
    Trump Likely Desperate to Secure US-UK Trade Deal in Wake of COVID-19, G7 Research Group States
    'It Would Be Invasion': Trump Denies Orchestrating Raid on Maduro, Says Would Do It Differently
    Flynn's Career Hopes Now Seem Wide Open Inside or Outside Trump Administration, Analyst Foresees
    Tags:
    job, unemployment, economy, depression, Donald Trump, trend, Twitter, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces of the Great Patriotic War
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse