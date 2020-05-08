Fighting Zombies: Bollywood's King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan to Spook Fans on Netflix

Slipping into a producer's shoes, Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan has dropped a trailer for the upcoming horror-zombie series Betaal, which will be available on Netflix.
"How far would you go to battle the demons within?" the actor asked his 21.4 million followers on Instagram, while sharing the trailer for the second segment of the seven-part series web series.
The series tells the story of a team tasked with displacing tribal villagers to make a new highway, but they end up facing a horrific enemy.
While on a mission to displace the natives of Campa Forest, the squad stumbles upon the curse of Betaal Mountain and unleashes an army of zombies. What follows next is a fierce battle between the army of the dead and the living.
The horror series was created by the makers of Ghoul, Bard Of Blood, and Get Out. The star cast of Betaal includes Vineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Siddharth Menon, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand. The series is slated to be released on Netflix on 24 May.
