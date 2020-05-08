Here Comes the Saviour: Praying Mantis Kills and Eats Murder Hornet in Graphic Video

Earlier, Internet users became collectively repelled by video of a rapacious 'murder hornet' killing a helpless mouse, especially amid new warnings that these Asia-based hornets had arrived to the US. Netizens did not suspect that an even more abhorrent video concerning the bug thug was on the way.

A frightening video revealing a praying mantis devouring a 'murder hornet' that repelled the Internet appeared just in time as reports claim that these aggressive insects have arrived in the US.

Despite the new video being even more abhorrent than that with the mouse, netizens became weirdly enthusiastic, unable to stop watching over and over again how the praying mantis eats the hornet.

The danger of the murder hornets invading the US has been mulled by US media, while the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has warned of threats to “agriculture and agricultural systems” of the US, since the wasps are capable of destroying a beehive "in a matter of hours".

Originating from the forests of East Asia, the giant murder hornets can reach 5 centimetres in length. They have a large stinger with a painful toxin that can dissolve human flesh.

@TheJohnSenning - our hope is in the praying mantis. Hopefully there's also an agnostic mantis for all non-believers. https://t.co/9XdWPBdvlV — Porkganic BBQ (@BBQBill80) May 8, 2020

​Immediately, users outraged at the hornet for killing the poor mouse now found themselves feeling sorry for the predator bug.

Yes, neurosurgeon, can you please fix the part of my brain that made me feel sorry for the murder hornet that was getting eaten by the praying mantis? Thank you. — KenzO (@koshiz) May 8, 2020

That praying mantis eating the murder hornet is simultaneously disgusting and amazing — Ⓡ Ⓘ Ⓒ Ⓗ Ⓨ Ⓟ (@imRichyP) May 8, 2020

Would rather die by murder hornet than have a praying mantis innocently land on me https://t.co/pEwch05CTh — αmy εlisa ❂ (@lamyelisa) May 8, 2020

Some suggested that the US should have a bunch of mantises ready for the hornet invasion, as if another cataclysmic battle is something that the year 2020 lacks.

Everyone losing it over the praying mantis killing the murder hornet like that’s how we’re gonna fight them — Jody Hill (@thejodyhill) May 8, 2020

So do we need to to release the praying mantis to counter the murder hornets? — cj (@CJMauricio) May 8, 2020

So the Praying Mantis is sort of like the "vaccine" for murder hornets. How can we mass produce them as fast as possible? — Glenn Darrin (@Clammy721) May 8, 2020

​Some tried to over-cringe the video with the meme jokes.