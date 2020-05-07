Pornstar Riley Reid Shows Fans How She is Spending Coronavirus Lockdown

The 28-year-old, who has become the most searched-for adult film actress according to Pornhub, is trying to contribute to the coronavirus response and has been endorsing efforts aimed at promoting social distancing.

Pornstar Riley Reid has showed fans how she is spending the coronavirus lockdown - spoiler alert - like the rest of us: wearing a minimal amount of clothing. The AVN laureate, an equivalent of the Oscars in the adult film industry, frequently updates her million-strong army of followers on Instagram by posting saucy images of herself. In one photo, which garnered half a million likes, the young woman does the dishes completely naked. In another, the 28-year-old is seen playing with her dog, wearing only a red thong.

And in the third, Reid is seen baking cookies

Despite the frisky photos, it seems that the adult actress is taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously and is trying to contribute to combating the infectious disease. Reid is endorsing an abstinence campaign aimed at keeping social distancing rules in place. Launched by the webcam company ImLive, the #stayhomedontdate campaign encourages people to visit adult film websites or cam sites instead of going on dates and potentially spreading the disease. The company has announced that it will donate $1 to COVID-19 relief for each person who participates in the campaign. ImLive has already donated $250,000 to the World Health Organisation.

Reid is not the only adult film actress trying to combat the coronavirus pandemic. American pornstar Asa Akira recently announced that she would donate half of her income to charity organisations. In April, the 34-year-old donated her income to a hospital in New York.