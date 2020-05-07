Bella Thorne Spawns Twitterblast as She Posts She’s ‘Done With Dating S***’

The child model and budding film director has zeroed in on updating her social networks during the pandemic-induced lockdown as she is staying at her California estate. Some posts apparently cause more questions than awe among her 22 million-strong army of subscribers.

In a speculation that has taken the world of music lovers by storm, fans have started suspecting Bella Thorne and her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, split after the actress posted about her private life.

“I just want a girlfriend, I’m done with this dating s**t", the former Disney Channel star, 22, tweeted on Wednesday.

“Oh no! What happened with Ben?” one user asked, adding crying emojis. “Did you and Ben break up?!” echoed another.

“I’ll be your girlfriend", a third promised, accompanying the reply with a winking smiley.

Many more weighed in similarly:

Can I be your forever baby — Glowing 🔥🔥🔥 (@SymplyEstee) May 7, 2020

Pick me. Choose me. Love me. Bonus points if you get the reference — cori (@_corimackenzie) May 6, 2020

The speculations are not in the least grounded though, since as recently as two hours prior to her post, Thorne gave her Italian beau, 26, who is currently self-isolating away from her, a sweet shout out on her Instagram Story.

The pair is known to frequently gush over each other’s updates on social media.

The 22-year-old actress started dating musician Benjamin Mascolo, 26, in April after they met at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California, and she admitted to feeling an intense physical attraction when they first met. ''On our first date I played the 21 Questions game", she recounted to Vanity Fail Italia around the time.

The Life of a Wannabe Mogul creator has been known to be dating women at the same time as men, since she came out as a pansexual in the summer of 2019.

“Obviously, dating two people at once is a little difficult", she told Cosmopolitan in November 2019. “I’m just with Ben now, so I’m not seeing any girl currently. If you’re gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really f—k with each other", she started off, before explaining further:

“Or literally f—k with each other. You know what I’m saying? It’s like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people".

The Famous in Love star is known to have previously dated her production assistant Alex Martini, rapper Mod Sun and socialite Tana Mongeau, with the latter two alleged to have started an intimate relationship after both split with Thorne.

Thorne, who has recently tried her hand at directing an adult movie - “Her and Him” - is currently staying at her California mansion, and is frequently reported to indulge in some pandemic-inspired entertaining stunts - for instance, a drive-by B-day of her close pal, model Ruby Rose, with the guests maintaining social distancing requirements.

Thorne also readily updates her Instagram profile with saucy makeup-free pictures specially aimed at the millions of her followers. The Disney child star also recently gave a thumbs-up to an abstinence campaign encouraging people to stay in and possibly avoid dating to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while she and her boyfriend, for instance, are stuck on different continents reportedly awaiting reunification.