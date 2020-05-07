Register
12:06 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actress Bella Thorne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Joker' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

    Bella Thorne Spawns Twitterblast as She Posts She’s ‘Done With Dating S***’

    © AP Photo / Arthur Mola
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107707/11/1077071111_0:159:3077:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_76d32de8c248f910aa6fb90158134856.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202005071079228575-bella-thorne-spawns-twitterblast-as-she-posts-shes-done-with-dating-s/

    The child model and budding film director has zeroed in on updating her social networks during the pandemic-induced lockdown as she is staying at her California estate. Some posts apparently cause more questions than awe among her 22 million-strong army of subscribers.

    In a speculation that has taken the world of music lovers by storm, fans have started suspecting Bella Thorne and her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, split after the actress posted about her private life.

    “I just want a girlfriend, I’m done with this dating s**t", the former Disney Channel star, 22, tweeted on Wednesday.

    “Oh no! What happened with Ben?” one user asked, adding crying emojis. “Did you and Ben break up?!” echoed another.

    “I’ll be your girlfriend", a third promised, accompanying the reply with a winking smiley.

    Many more weighed in similarly:

    The speculations are not in the least grounded though, since as recently as two hours prior to her post, Thorne gave her Italian beau, 26, who is currently self-isolating away from her, a sweet shout out on her Instagram Story.

    The pair is known to frequently gush over each other’s updates on social media.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    It’s sunny out today in la and it’s making my heart happy 😍

    Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne)

    The 22-year-old actress started dating musician Benjamin Mascolo, 26, in April after they met at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California, and she admitted to feeling an intense physical attraction when they first met. ''On our first date I played the 21 Questions game", she recounted to Vanity Fail Italia around the time.

    The Life of a Wannabe Mogul creator has been known to be dating women at the same time as men, since she came out as a pansexual in the summer of 2019.

    “Obviously, dating two people at once is a little difficult", she told Cosmopolitan in November 2019. “I’m just with Ben now, so I’m not seeing any girl currently. If you’re gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really f—k with each other", she started off, before explaining further:

    “Or literally f—k with each other. You know what I’m saying? It’s like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people".

    The Famous in Love star is known to have previously dated her production assistant Alex Martini, rapper Mod Sun and socialite Tana Mongeau, with the latter two alleged to have started an intimate relationship after both split with Thorne.

    Thorne, who has recently tried her hand at directing an adult movie - “Her and Him” - is currently staying at her California mansion, and is frequently reported to indulge in some pandemic-inspired entertaining stunts - for instance, a drive-by B-day of her close pal, model Ruby Rose, with the guests maintaining social distancing requirements.

    Thorne also readily updates her Instagram profile with saucy makeup-free pictures specially aimed at the millions of her followers. The Disney child star also recently gave a thumbs-up to an abstinence campaign encouraging people to stay in and possibly avoid dating to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while she and her boyfriend, for instance, are stuck on different continents reportedly awaiting reunification.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    ITS A HOT SATURDAY 💦 nothing else to do but to do this ^^ so here I am. Doing this.

    Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne)

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    💍💍 should I go blonde next? Or redhead?

    Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne)

    Related:

    ‘Such a Natural Beauty, Regardless': Makeup-Free Bella Thorne Awes Fans as She 'Rocks a Stye'
    Bella Thorne Flaunts Shimmering Bikini Body in 'Hot Saturday' Sunbathing Post
    Bella Thorne Was Spotted Checking Out Aussie Model Ruby Rose During a Corona-Inspired Drive-by Bday
    Tags:
    singer, US, life, celebrity, Bella Thorne
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse