Drunk 'Indian Michael Jackson' Wins Hearts on Twitter With Rocking Moves - Video

The Twittersphere is enjoying a video of a drunk man shaking his leg like the late King of Pop Michael Jackson: holding a beer bottle, the man can be seen lip-syncing and then doing Jackson's signature moonwalk.
Today Atma Ram turned into Michael Jackson!!! pic.twitter.com/BLb5BIzsIq— ASH (@mindthiskapoor) May 7, 2020
Going gaga over his dancing skills, Twitterati are saying that man has got pretty good moves.
Is he dance like that at Times square .. people will be blown away ...— ASHWIN (@AshwinGour4) May 7, 2020
He has got good moves...— Ajinkya Desai (@ajaydesai269) May 7, 2020
India resumed the sale of liquor on 4 May after introducing a nationwide lockdown on 24 March to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The reopening of stores selling alcohol has led to massive queues and crowds outside the shops, as Indians have started buying impressive amounts of liquor.
All comments
Show new comments (0)