Topless Biker Girls Ride Through Russian City – Video

It appears that the recent start of this year's motorcycle season in the Russian city of Cheboksary opened with a bang as a trio of bikers carrying a couple of almost nude female passengers got caught on camera cruising along the streets.
The video, which has recently emerged on social media, shows that while the ladies did wear helmets in accordance with traffic safety rules, they didn't bother wearing anything else save for boots and panties.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
According to local media reports, this risque ride took place on 6 May and the authorities have apparently taken an interest in the identities of the people involved.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Later, one Instagram account posted photos of the girls, who were allegedly the ones depicted in the video.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)