Alcoholics Unleash Their True Spirit After Dry Spell Ends in India — Videos

New Delhi (Sputnik): People continued to swarm outside liquor shops in India as they opened for the third day since 24 March. The government’s order— to permit liquor stores to open on 4 May amid coronavirus pandemic— generated debate as some opined that the move could do more harm than good.

From a one-on-one fight to people talking to statues, the videos emerging on social media perfectly sum up the after-effects of liquor sale relaxations in India. The government had ordered the opening of liquor stores in India after a 41-day absolute shutdown.

A video shows a drunken man in intense conversation with statues which were stationed at a junction. The man soon turned violent over the ongoing scenario and slapped the statues, hurling abuses at them.

Matlab tum economy warrior ko sikhaoge?



Warning: Strong language used pic.twitter.com/0OYa7ZXw27 — Shubhomoy Sikdar (@sshubho) May 6, 2020

In another video, an intoxicated man lies in the street but gets up swiftly, and claims he's the coronavirus. “My name is corona. I am viral," said the man in Hindi while dancing through the streets.

A video of an inebriated man attempting to hit an autorickshaw driver has attracted hilarious reactions on social media:

Meanwhile, people are showing their enthusiasm to hoard liquor, as evident from video that shows people remaining undeterred in hailstorms in Nainital, a town in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Agnipath.. Agnipath.. Agnipath. Outside a liquor shop. Today. Via Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/sul4F5uIBt — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2020

​India is currently under the third phase of its lockdown till 17 May but the government further eased the world's biggest shutdown to contain the COVID-19 in the country. The relaxations were applied to IT offices, the agriculture sector, industry, construction and offices, which will operate with one-third capacity.