'Mom & Baby All Good': Netizens Welcoming Elon Musk's Newborn Baby

On 4 May sci-fi fans unofficially celebrate Star Wars day by saying "May the Fourth be with you" around the net, and it seems like there could be no better day for the baby of the founder of Space X to be born.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and Grimes, a Canadian pop star, announced that their baby has been born, with its gender and name yet to be revealed.

"Mom and baby all good," Musk tweeted, immediately receiving warm congratulations from the twitterati.

Earlier on Monday, he said on his Twitter that the baby was ust "a few hours away".

This is going to be the billionaire's sixth child, as he has five children from his ex-wife Justine Wilson, whom he married in 2000; the couple separated in 2008.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

​Netizens immediately became excited with the fact that the baby was born on the unofficial "Star Wars day", claiming that it is now "a Jedi" and even suggesting appropriate names.

@elonmusk your baby is literally a jedi — Peace, Love, Positivity Burner (@PositivityAcco2) May 5, 2020

Congrats on SN6, @elonmusk! Please don't call baby Starhopper... — FreeBirdBlue (@FreeBirdBlue1) May 5, 2020

​Some went further, suggesting future toys that the proud dad could build for his child.

Will you build a Star Destroyer for your kid now? — Vada of The Fandom Menace (@Vada_da_arbiter) May 5, 2020

​Every second congratulatory tweet was connected with Star Wars, the Force, space and lightsabers.

The Force is strong with this Little One! Congratulations!! ❤👶💝🧸❤🎈 — Renata Konkoly 🍵🍉 (@RenataKonkoly) May 5, 2020

​Some had exceptionally high hopes for the newborn.

🛰#DextersTimeCapsule🛰 BABY MUSK ARRIVES TO SAVE HUMANITY — DANGERHOG Dexter Tesla Guru🔱 (@HogDexter) May 5, 2020

Others tried to slide in something that was not about Star Wars, but still connected with tech, saving the world, space and lovely children.

my brain repeatedly playing this scenes. pic.twitter.com/PDB6W5Jd4Q — Arun Bonagiri (@arunbonagiri190) May 5, 2020

Elon Musk and Grimes started dating in May 2018, and earlier this year the couple surprised everyone, revealing that they were expecting a baby.