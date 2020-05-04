MayThe4thBeWithYou Trends on Twitter As Star Wars Fans Prove To Be A Force To Be Reckoned With

The next Star Wars film is not due out until December 2022 but fans of the franchise have turned Monday, 4 May, into an unofficial jedi festival.
The hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou and variations of it are trending on social media, with Star Wars fans posting clips and images of their favourite characters and moments from George Lucas’s epic sci-fi series.
happy Star Wars day, a special thanks to everyone who helped create this universe 🖤 the force will be with you. always. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/3jCx7x9e4s— m 🦋 (@lovesoswweet) May 4, 2020
Typhoons were scrambled this morning after ATC reported hearing unusual sounds over the radio from an unidentified aircraft.— RAF Lossiemouth (@RAFLossiemouth) May 4, 2020
1x Millennium Falcon, registration YT 492727ZED, was visually identified by #TeamLossie QRA.#MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayThe4th 1/3 pic.twitter.com/xhrhK1UZS1
But others were quick to jump on the bandwagon, like the National Trust - guardians of Britain's stately homes - which tweeted a picture of a folly which looks like the droid R2D2, and an RAF base in Scotland.
bringing back this iconic video for star wars day ✨#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/he3O6c7J8m— ًjie | star wars day ✰ (@SITHSQUINN) May 4, 2020
Star Wars fan Naomi Davies, from London, said: "It's a nice thing for fans to have. They can share their love for Star Wars films. When I saw #MayThe4thBeWithYou was trending it made me chuckle and it brightened up my Monday morning.”
May the force be with you all today #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/2e02GENCnE— 🦋Eli H.🦋 (@elisadboi) May 4, 2020
She said: "I had to explain it to my boyfriend because he didn’t get it at first and that helps to spread the joy of Star Wars."
reminder: star wars's women— ms. organa (@powerpuffluvv) May 4, 2020
#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/L0ouTXGXdu
The last film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, came out in December 2019 and a buzz is already building ahead of the next instalment, Star Wars: The High Republic, which is due out in late 2022, although COVID-19 may delay it further.
‘R2D2, it is you, it is you!’— National Trust (@nationaltrust) May 4, 2020
We found the droid you’re looking for at Stourhead. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/JaNe0pAUTf
It is not clear if the jedi warriors’ famous “force” would protect them from COVID-19.
#StarWars is such an integral part of my life that I don’t know what I’d be without it. I quote it almost daily. The story, the characters, the effects, the cultural impact its had on society. It’s a beautiful, wonderful thing! Thank you George. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/4aYPrIEOck— Michael Beltran (@MickyBell) May 4, 2020
A much improved #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/emNJyIkTri— Gladstone, Esq. (@TreasuryMog) May 4, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)