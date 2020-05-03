Carmen Electra Pornhub Searches Skyrocket Following 'The Last Dance' Appearance

Actress and model Carmen Electra made some explicit admissions during an interview last week as part of The Last Dance docuseries, where she said that she had sex with ex-husband and NBA star Dennis Rodman all over his former team's training facility.

Searches for Carmen Electra on Pornhub spiked massively following her recent appearance on The Last Dance docuseries, the website revealed on Friday.

"After the episode was released on April 26th, searches for Carmen Electra surged to more than 1.7 million, compared to her daily average of just 1,500 searches", the adult entertainment said in a release.

"That compares to previous celebrity search increases including Maitland Ward, Kylie Jenner, and Belle Delphine when they were featured in pop culture media", they added.

During her interview in the episode that aired last Sunday, the 48-year old model went into graphic detail about her relationship with former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman, who she was married to between 1998-1999.

The former Baywatch star recalled partying with Rodman in Las Vegas during the 1997-1998 season, not aware he had broke a 48-hour time limit imposed by coach Phil Jackson.

"It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis's girlfriend. He was wild. But to be honest, I didn't realize what the team's schedule was. I didn't know he took a detour", she said.

She also included the time that Michael Jordan, Rodman's teammate at the time, walked in on the two being intimate together.

Me watching Carmen Electra appear in #LastDance pic.twitter.com/7bbOEmk0bm — Brian Weeks (@BWeeks5) April 27, 2020

​In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Electra expanded on the relationship saying that she and Rodman had "sex all over the" Bulls training facility.

"We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place—in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court. ... To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life", she said.

After gaining notoriety on Baywatch, Electra pursued an acting career starring in Hollywood movies such as Dirty Love and the parody Scary Movies series.