Register
14:55 GMT03 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hillary Clinton photo

    Hillary Clinton Triggers Meme Fest After Sending a Political Message With COVID-19 Mask On

    © Photo : Twitter/@HillaryClinton
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/28/1079182882_0:132:1200:807_1200x675_80_0_0_a5cc7ece227cd4cf2d3aff534d0c86cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202005031079182835-hillary-clinton-triggers-meme-fest-after-sending-a-political-message-with-covid-19-mask-on/

    2016 Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton did not miss a chance to use the ongoing health crisis as a political platform, after it was suggested that the former secretary of state could soon join forces with ex-President Barack Obama to run against Donald Trump instead of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

    Former First Lady Hillary Clinton has been heavily trolled on Twitter, after she shared a pantsuit and makeup-free image with a coronavirus-protective mask on, while urging her followers to “vote” – although without specifying when and what for.  

    “No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem. I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring. I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren”, Clinton announced.

    The 72-year-old politician hashtagged the photo #MaskingForAFriend while tagging Pandemic Action network in her post, but netizens might have got the wrong idea about her initiative, as they immediately crushed her feed with a flood of memes that portrayed Clinton in different characters, including Hannibal Lector.

    Many also rushed to attach their own messages to the ex-presidential candidate's clear-black mask, which included calls to “Make America Great Again”, “I Lie” or even “Epstein didn’t kill himself”, referring to the association between the former secretary of state’s family and the disgraced financier.

    Some even took the chance to recall a recent scandal involving presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his former staffer Tara Reade, who accused the presidential hopeful of sexually abusing her back in 1993. Clinton has openly endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic challenger to Donald Trump despite the allegations, something that has not gone unnoticed both among her fans and haters.  

    “I am an apologist for men who abuse women”, one of the photoshop messages suggested.

    It has been recently proposed by some political analysts that if Joe Biden were forced to quit the presidential race following a number of scandals surrounding his potential Democratic nomination, Hillary Clinton could be well placed to come up as his substitute despite her previous failed presidential attempt, particularly if she chose Barack Obama as her running mate.

    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, Twitter, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, coronavirus, COVID-19, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains fencing at her parents' farm following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Haugh of Urr, Britain, 27 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 25 April - 1 May
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse