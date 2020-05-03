Hillary Clinton Triggers Meme Fest After Sending a Political Message With COVID-19 Mask On

2016 Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton did not miss a chance to use the ongoing health crisis as a political platform, after it was suggested that the former secretary of state could soon join forces with ex-President Barack Obama to run against Donald Trump instead of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton has been heavily trolled on Twitter, after she shared a pantsuit and makeup-free image with a coronavirus-protective mask on, while urging her followers to “vote” – although without specifying when and what for.

“No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem. I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring. I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren”, Clinton announced.

No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem.



I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring.



I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren. #MaskingForAFriend @PandemicAction pic.twitter.com/68t8us5K1D — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2020

The 72-year-old politician hashtagged the photo #MaskingForAFriend while tagging Pandemic Action network in her post, but netizens might have got the wrong idea about her initiative, as they immediately crushed her feed with a flood of memes that portrayed Clinton in different characters, including Hannibal Lector.

Many also rushed to attach their own messages to the ex-presidential candidate's clear-black mask, which included calls to “Make America Great Again”, “I Lie” or even “Epstein didn’t kill himself”, referring to the association between the former secretary of state’s family and the disgraced financier.

Your new line of Etsy face masks are on point. pic.twitter.com/A2urMPSwR6 — Jack, Socially Distant Listener (@listener_t) May 2, 2020

Some even took the chance to recall a recent scandal involving presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his former staffer Tara Reade, who accused the presidential hopeful of sexually abusing her back in 1993. Clinton has openly endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic challenger to Donald Trump despite the allegations, something that has not gone unnoticed both among her fans and haters.

“I am an apologist for men who abuse women”, one of the photoshop messages suggested.

It has been recently proposed by some political analysts that if Joe Biden were forced to quit the presidential race following a number of scandals surrounding his potential Democratic nomination, Hillary Clinton could be well placed to come up as his substitute despite her previous failed presidential attempt, particularly if she chose Barack Obama as her running mate.