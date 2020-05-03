Halle Berry Uploads a Shower Selfie, Prompts Comments About Her 'Ageless' Beauty

American actress Halle Berry, 53, has recently shared a steamy selfie on Instagram - it shows her just out of the shower, her hair wet and her makeup-free face covered with water droplets.
Berry wrote that she was enjoying some time for self-care during the coronavirus lockdown.
Settling in on this fine #SelfCareSaturday with a much needed #HairMask, courtesy of my girl @tarajiphenson’s new line of hair care products, @tphbytaraji . I’ve known this woman since she started in the industry, and it’s been such a joy to watch her flourish and succeed. Obsessed with this line, check my stories for a few of my favorites! ♥️
The picture has received more than 200,000 likes, and the actress's fans expressed their admiration with her natural beauty.
"Halle stopped ageing around 25 years ago. I figure she must have stumbled onto the fountain of youth back then. Maybe she will tell the rest of us where it is," one follower wrote.
"Looking gorgeous!", "You are so beautiful, Halle", others said.
