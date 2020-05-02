Some Like it Freaky: Virtual Reality Strip Club Offers Alien and Cyborg Dancers

Adult entertainment websites have become extremely popular during the coronavirus lockdown. Not willing to miss out on the chance to rake in some cash during the pandemic, industry players are adapting to the new reality, where close contact is off the table.

A virtual reality strip club offers its customers alien and cyborg dancers. Purple Hazzze brands itself as an "intergalactic VR club for all species & mature connoisseurs", where freaks, fun, and fetish unite. Pictures on its social media show various latex-clad strippers - from alien Kira, who worries about the coronavirus pandemic and urges you to wear a mask in order to save the planet, to android Elise, who says that her joints require lubrication and begs you to not let them squeak.

If these pole dancers are too exotic for you, you can enjoy the company of… human Ginger. All you need is a virtual reality headset.

Purple Hazzze said it will be opening soon, but hasn’t provided a specific launch date. “Nowadays, when borders are again being drawn around and restrictions are being established, we believe that there should be no negative effect on communication and the realization of our most secret desires!”

