Register
18:41 GMT01 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hedgehog

    Hedgehogs Are Having ‘Noisy Sex’ While Humans Are in Coronavirus Lockdown, Says Mammal Recorder

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202005011079163533-hedgehogs-are-having-noisy-sex-while-humans-are-in-coronavirus-lockdown-says-mammal-recorder/

    If anyone has benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 3.3 million people worldwide, it’s Mother Nature: reduced CO2 emissions, no noise, and most importantly… no humans. Wild boars marching through the centre of Barcelona and sea lions chilling on the streets in Argentina are not an unusual scene – it’s a new reality.

    Hedgehogs have started having noisy sex since authorities introduced lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to Michael Walker, a mammal recorder in Nottinghamshire, a county in England, the prickly creatures have become so accustomed to the absence of humans that they have engaged in very loud lovemaking.

    Walker said that local residents have sent him videos of hedgehogs that have become so naughty that they are doing it in the gardens. "I’ve had a video sent to me of a male pursuing a female…very noisily. When two males are involved, it can be quite a commotion, with even more huffing", Walker said.

    The lockdown measures have not only spiced up hedgehogs’ sex lives, but have also brought more security. Nottingham Trent University said there have been fewer road kill sightings of all animals, including hedgehogs, compared with 2019.

    "It could be a result of fewer people on the roads to see and record sightings. However, its is possible that it’s due to a lower number of vehicles on roads and that the risk hedgehogs [and other animals] face when crossing the road is greatly reduced", said researcher Lauren Moore.

    ​Fay Vass, chief executive of the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, said the organisation has seen an increase in interest in the prickly animals, particularly ahead of the Hedgehog Awareness Week, which will run from 3 to 9 May. Vass warned residents on lockdown against doing too much gardening, as it can make the environment less hedgehog-friendly or result in the animals being injured.

    Hedgehog in the Garden
    © CC0
    hedgehog in garden

     

    Tags:
    England, roadkill, coronavirus, lockdown, hedgehog
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Blooming Spring: International Workers' Day Celebrations in Various Countries and Ages
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse