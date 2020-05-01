Is it a Crossover Episode? Elon Musk Agrees to Put Anime Flag on the Moon

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has agreed to put an anime flag on the Moon - at least, that's what he said on Twitter. His reply resulted in a wave of comments, suggesting various films and series, as people hoped their favourite characters from Japanese animation might make it to the final version of the flag - in case Musk wasn't joking.
You got it!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020
Others used this opportunity to offer even more bold decisions - or just make fun of the whole situation and post some memes.
MAKE IT A HENTAI FLAG @elonmusk— Razormarks (@Razormarks69420) April 30, 2020
GUNDAM FLAG ON THE MOON pic.twitter.com/hManeAJnOE— Captain Vogel (@CaptainVogel) April 30, 2020
Put this on the moon pic.twitter.com/sRLfTqsghQ— Khabib short the marketemedov (@FinanceKO) May 1, 2020
Is this anime? pic.twitter.com/ChsLRqHvt6— Duane Harrison (@Darkhawk1979) May 1, 2020
