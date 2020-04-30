Watch Terrifying Fireball Erupt in Auckland, Destroying 12 Cars

A massive blast hit a car wreck yard in Auckland, New Zealand early on Thursday, destroying a dozen vehicles, according to preliminary reports. In a video filmed by a witness, one can see a large cloud of smoke and intense flames.
"Some people said it was just a grass fire, some said it was a transformer on fire but on arrival, we found 12-15 cars on fire in a car wrecker's yard", said Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Carren Larking, adding that the calls about the explosion came at around 1:06 A.M. local time (1:06 PM Wednesday, GMT).
At the moment, there is no official information about the cause of the blaze. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured as a result of the blast.
