Watch as Leopard Rescued in Kashmir After Attacking 8 People

A leopard has been rescued by the wildlife department in India’s northernmost Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The leopard had injured at least eight people before it was tranquilised and hauled out of a house in the village of Handwara. Several videos of the leopard running amuck in farms and being rescued are going viral in social media.
One such video shows rescuers grabbing the leopard by the neck to haul it out of the house as several gathered to watch the operation.
Another video of the same leopard shows the wild cat chasing a villager. It was later released into the forest.
“Those injured in the attack will receive relief as per the guidelines of the wildlife department after the required paperwork. We are also receiving the reports of a bear which is attacking people in the village", Farooq Ahmed of the wildlife department told Sputnik.
