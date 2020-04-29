Heartbreaking: Twitter Erupts as White House 'Unfollows' Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Twitter account of the White House is followed by 22 million people but follows only 13 accounts, all from the US. It was previously reported that the White House was subscribed to updates from three non-US accounts including the president of India, the prime minister's office, and the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

In a “heartbreaking” development for Indians, the White House Twitter handle has allegedly unfollowed India's president, prime minister, and prime minister's office.

One Twitterati shared screenshots and wrote: “Heartbreaking news! The White House has done something to break India’s heart. It has unfollowed our prime minister, president, and prime minister’s office. Now the White House is not following 20 but just 13 accounts. Earlier, this included the Indian Embassy in America”.

​Alleging that the White House started following the Indian accounts after it supplied hydroxychloroquine to the US as a potential cure for COVID-19, Twitterati speculated that the accounts were unfollowed after the drug was not found to be useful, and said, “India will not forget this petty act of the US”.

​Prime Minister Modi was recently followed by the White House in April, which was widely reported by the Indian media.

At that time, the White House account followed 19 handles, and had around 21.5 million followers.

One user said, “whether we like Modi or not he is our prime minister. With this, Modi has become first world leader to be unfollowed by the White House”.

अर्थात White House द्वारा unfollow करने वाले पहले नेता बन गए मोदी !!



भले ही मोदी कितने भी निम्न श्रेणी के दुष्ट और निकम्मे हों, मगर हैं तो हमारे प्रधानमंत्री !



नरेंद्र मोदी का ये अपमान

नही सहेगा बलूचिस्तान !! — Naarad Moni (NaMo) (@narayanarayan) April 29, 2020

​One of them said: “What has happened to our prime minister? Is Nehru behind this? Journalists must take note of this".

ई का हो गवा बा हमारे प्रधानमंत्री जी के साथ?

इम्मे कही नेहरू का तो हाथ नही है ना, पत्रकार महोदय जरा संज्ञान ले लीजिए। — Gunja Vishwakarma (@GunjaSV) April 29, 2020

​The comment was made with a reference to Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s habit of blaming the nation's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for everything wrong in the country and news television anchors supporting the narrative.