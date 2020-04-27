'Almost Nailed Me': Bikini-Clad Jessica Simpson Has a Close Encounter With a Baseball

Popular American singer and actress Jessica Simpson was apparently in for quite a surprise as she lounged in a pool when a small flying object suddenly splashed into water nearby.
As the celebrity explained in her Instagram, turns out it was her six-year old son who "smacked a homerun from the driveway", with the baseball that "almost nailed" her in the face.
"Proof is in the splash. Needless to say, I got off the mat", Jessica wrote.
As Page Six notes, the actress is relying on her faith to maintain a "positive outlook" during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
"I have had many prayerful moments in these last few weeks of uncertainty and it is in these moments I feel true peace and pure connection to hope," she mused.
