Rare Dolphin "Sighted" in Ganges After Decades as Lockdown Reduces Holy River's Pollution – Video

A rare Ganges dolphin has been sighted in the holy river in Meerut, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, according to Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Akash Deep Badhawan.
In the video shared by IFS, a playful dolphin can be seen in the Ganges River.
The reported sighting of endangered and rare Dolphins in the Ganges river is being seen as a positive development by environmentalists, as the pollution level of the holy river was concerning, both for conservationists and the government.
DYK?— Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) April 27, 2020
Ganges River Dolphin, our National Aquatic Animal once lived in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system is now endangered. They live in fresh water and are practically blind, with small slits as eyes.
Was fortunate to spot these in Ganges in Meerut. pic.twitter.com/BKMj8LqaIi
The dolphins have also reportedly been spotted in Kolkata city’s Hooghly River after 30 years, taking environmentalists and conservationists by surprise.
Senior environmental activist Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, who saw those dolphins in Hooghly river, told Times of India daily that due to reduced pollution in rivers, reduced human activity and lockdown the Dolphins have made a comeback.
