11:43 GMT26 April 2020
    Melania Trump

    Too Hot For Fifty: Melania Trump Gathers Congratulations on Twitter as She Celebrates Birthday

    Viral
    Some have called her “glacial perfection” and the most stylish first lady ever, others have lambasted her as the “real Marie Antoinette” of our time. Despite being in the midst of controversies related to her husband, Melania Trump has made quite a reputation on her own and left an unforgettable footprint in the history of the United States.

    A birthday is a good occasion to remember some of the best or worst moments of your life, and if you are the first lady of the United States, social media will come in handy to remind you of some of your best jabs, even those you intend to forget. Especially if you turn fifty. Especially if you are Melania Trump.

    Twitter went crazy on Sunday with a flux of memes and birthday cards honouring the Slovenian-born former model and current first lady of the United States, Melania Trump. Few could actually believe that the fashionista indeed turned fifty on 26 April, considering how young she looked.

    Many, however, could not miss the occasion to recall Melania’s most memorable fashion statements, not-so-hidden-looks at her husband, as well as her joyful interaction with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Some even wished Trump to get a “Justin for her birthday” and, well, divorce Donald Trump, who has been previously accused of cheating on his with wife with a porn actress.

    The former playboy star got quite a reputation with some of her controversial fashion appearances, including the one where she wore a "I really don't care, do u?" jacket to a detention camp for immigrant children in Texas. 

    US First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words I really don't care, do you? following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border
    Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Claims Melania 'Can't Wait to Divorce,' 'Punishes' Donald With Outfit Picks – Reports
    She was commonly criticised for being either too overdressed for the occasion or not dressed enough, after her nude photos leaked to the press just months ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

    Trump’s choice of attire for the Earth Day tree planting, where the first lady opted for some high heels, while digging the soil with a help of a gold shovel has also not gone unnoticed. However, despite all the criticisms, the FLOTUS had always managed to keep her face straight – something she has also been occasionally mocked for.

    Tags:
    Canada, Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump, Slovenia, Melania Trump, United States
