10:11 GMT26 April 2020
    Gina Stewart

    Too Hot to Handle? World's Hottest Gran Fumes as TikTok Scrubs Sexy Videos

    Viral
    Dubbed the "world's hottest gran", Australian model and social media influencer Gina Stewart is a mother of four and a doting grandmother who is famed for her age-defying “all natural” looks.

    Australian model, actress, and “social media influencer to women of all ages” Gina Stewart was furious to discover her sexy video content had been removed from TikTok after she set up an account on the platform on the weekend.

    The 49-year-old with an Instagram following of 23,300 was hoping the new social media platform would boost her online success, yet two of her videos have already been taken down, flagged as “community guideline violations”.

    Dubbed by fans the “world’s hottest gran”, the Gold Coast beauty, famous for her age-defying allegedly “all natural” looks, apart from the EE-cup breast implants, had posted two clips where she showed off her generous cleavage.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    March 2020 and I feel like I’m living in a science fiction movie . The world is in lockdown , quarantine, many countries can only go to the supermarket to buy food. Here in Australia we can still go shopping to buy whatever we want. Schools are still open with an option now to keep your kids at home. I can go out for a takeaway meal or coffee, buy clothes , get my hair done . It feels like we are the last country on earth . Even our closest neighbours New Zealand are in total home Quarantine, lockdown. We are still waiting to see if our government will commit to a full scale lockdown . Time will tell , so I am opting to spend time at home . I hope you all stay safe , get sunshine at home in your back garden and eat healthy as much as possible. Time to look after ourselves and our families and be grateful for every moment that we have together. ❤️

    Публикация от Gina Stewart (@worldshottestgrandma)

    In screenshots shared with Daily Star Online, the Australian star was seen wearing a crop top that enhanced her curves as she pushed a lawnmower, while in the other the bombshell was seen pouting with her shirt buttons undone.

    Gina Stewart deplored the decision as unfair, claiming she was clothed in the videos and didn’t share anything explicit, while acknowledging that TikTok bans “sexualised” content.

    “I started a TikTok on the weekend and posted two TikToks. They lasted only 24 hours as both videos were censored. I looked up the guidelines and I did not contravene, so I’m not sure what was going on,” Gina Stewart was quoted by the outlet as complaining.

    According to TikTok’s community guidelines, “sexualised” content is not permitted on the platform.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    ❤️Housework done , what’s everyone up to today? ❤️

    Публикация от Gina Stewart (@worldshottestgrandma)

    “We do not allow sexually explicit or gratifying content on TikTok, including animated content of this nature. Sexualized content carries many risks, such as triggering legal penalties in some jurisdictions and causing harm to our users through sharing non-consensual imagery (for example, revenge porn). Also, overtly sexual content can be offensive within certain cultures,” read the guidelines.

    The platform allows nudity only for “artistic” purposes.

    There has not yet been any official response from TikTok to justify its decision.

    Tags:
    model, influencer, Social media, TikTok
