Porn Company Donates $250,000 to WHO as Part of Abstinence Campaign Aimed at Stopping COVID-19

Adult webcam company ImLive said it has donated $250,000 to the World Health Organisation as part of its abstinence campaign encouraging people to stay at home and help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The campaign Stay Home, Don’t Date encourages people to visit the webcam site or porn sites instead of going on dates in order to have sex and potentially spreading the disease. ImLive said it would give $50 million worth of its services to new customers who support the campaign.
Please, stay away from dating apps! #stayhomedontdate— ImLive (@ImLiveCom) April 23, 2020
Let’s all come together to help flatten the curve 📉
Stay Home, Don’t Date. Stay Safe! 🙏
Sign the petition 🖋️ https://t.co/sDpyCQ0LN5 😉 pic.twitter.com/DwA5MDGl0P
Besides visiting its website, ImLive is also encouraging people to take on its #ImLiveWithFriends challenge. Users need to take a picture of themselves chatting with 3 friends via videoconference and post the image on social media with a hashtag. For every photo the company will provide $1 dollar to COVID-19 relief.
One of the celebrities endorsing ImLive’s campaign is former Disney actress Bella Thorne. The 22-year-old recently directed a movie called "Her & Him" for the biggest adult film website Pornhub. "Even though we are separated physically, it doesn’t mean that we have to feel alone", the actress wrote in her post encouraging people to join the campaign and take the #ImLiveWithFriends challenge.
