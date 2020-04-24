Jumbo Mission: 'Angry' Elephant Knocks JCB Machine After Being Rescued - Video

Video footage, going viral on social media, shows the rescue operation of an elephant from an agricultural well in the Indian state of Karnataka.
A crowd of curious spectators gathered to watch as the elephant struggled to get out of the ditch at a wildlife sanctuary. A land excavator, known as a JCB machine, was called in to create a plank for the animal by breaking the stairs. In the end, the elephant is seen successfully climbing out of the well but hitting the machine with his head, as if in anger.
Rescued the male elephant fallen into agricultural well in Hoogyam ,MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.Thanks to villagers ,police ,media and forest frontline staff for cooperating.— Yedukondalu V IFS (@ifs_yedukondalu) April 23, 2020
@aranya_kfd @moefcc @wti_org_india @RandeepHooda @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/BQLVTwbuZH
