Azealia Banks Claims Russians "Practiced Cannibalism Less Than a Century Ago" in Fight With Trolls

The 28-year-old singer is known for her temper and controversial statements. She has been engaged in public feuds with R&B singer Beyoncé, rapper Eminem, and even tech maverick Elon Musk. Now she has decided to pick on Russian cuisine and the Russian people.

US rapper Azealia Banks has launched a new rant about Russia after her Twitter post branding the country's cuisine the "most barbaric peasant food" triggered an avalanche of criticism. Naturally, some of the comments were rude, which prompted the singer to strike back, but this time in broken Russian .

россия испытывает сильный голод каждые 10-15 лет. как ты можешь предположить, что я беден, когда отсутствие продовольственной безопасности - это целая ткань русской кухни? https://t.co/9dZ4Vjamop — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIA_2020) April 23, 2020

​"People in Russia experience hunger every 10-15 years. How can you say that I am poor, when lack of food is integral part of the Russian cuisine”, Banks wrote in response to one comment.

In another online rant, she wrote:

и прежде чем пытаться запустить еще одну расистскую реторту, пожалуйста, помните, что русские практиковали каннибализм менее века назад. пожалуйста, уходите, пока вы впереди, русские. — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIA_2020) April 23, 2020

​"And before posting another racial comment, please, remember that the Russians practiced cannibalism less than a century ago. Please leave, while you still can".

The singer’s comments caused bewilderment, with netizens asking where the rapper got her information about hunger and cannibalism from.

"Hunger every 10-15 years? I live in Russia, and I have never experienced hunger. Probably you know better sitting there in the United States", one user said.

"Cannibalism, what are you talking about? Cannibalism was widespread in Africa and not Russia. Stop making fool yourself", wrote another netizen.

Other users noted that the singer’s accusations of racism are inappropriate, since she herself started the fight by insulting Russia’s culture and is now continuing the clash.

"If you are against racism, why do you continue writing hateful comments? I thought the best way to stop hatred is to not spread it yourself. You are against racism but at the same time you think it is normal to spread hate against people and their culture. Do you think it’s ok to behave like that?" asked one user.