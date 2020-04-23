Disney Actress-Turned-Porn Star Maitland Ward Sued by Co-Workers for Stealing $270,000 - Report

Former Disney actress-turned-porn star Maitland Ward has allegedly been sued by her co-workers, TMZ reported, citing obtained court documents. According to the papers, in 2017 she started working with a reality videographer/editor and a reality TV actress. Her partnership with the latter was so good that the two even started dating. All three signed an agreement, which guaranteed each good money.
However, in 2018 Ward’s relationship with the actress soured and the former star of Boy Meets World and her lawyer reportedly took all the money that was supposed to be split, court documents state The videographer/editor and the actress are suing Ward for the money she owes them – $ 180,000 and $90,000 respectively.
Ward described the lawsuit as slander and immoral. "The fact that these long time friends have gotten together after so many months to sue me is complete slander and immoral. There are zero contracts and agreements that have any info pertaining to this completely made up story", Maitland told TMZ.
