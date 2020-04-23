Let's Get Primal! Bella Thorne Posts Hot Bikini Photo to Celebrate Earth Day

American actress and model Bella Thorne celebrated Earth Day by getting back to nature - posting photos in a leopard print bikini top. In the description, she asked her fans to comment on how better to save the planet and save resources to preserve nature.
The model also urged people to stay home amid the pandemic in a separate post, posing with a sign saying "#StayHomeDon'tDate".
If you have any thought about changing the earth and how we can do it comment !!! I love you earth, I’m sorry I’m not always good to you ❤️ thank you for believing in us, in our growth as humans, thank u for letting us see all your beauty and your dark parts 2, thank u for loving us and giving us everything u have ❤️ let’s start taking better care of our world 🌎 day PLEASE WRITE UR IDEAS ON HOW TO CHANGE THE EARTH!!!
