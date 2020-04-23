Famous for Crying Memes, Bollywood’s Top Singer Asks Fans to Stop Wallowing Over Ex-Boyfriends

Bollywood singing sensation Neha Kakkar, who has some weird crying memes to her name, has asked fans to stop wallowing in sadness over ex-boyfriends and move on.
Apart from chart-busting songs, Neha became infamous for crying at the drop of a hat when she was a celebrity judge on the talent show Indian Idol and after her ugly breakup with Himansh Kohli.
The much-publicised breakup was the reason for her being trolled on social media with crying memes.
However, she has now thrown down a "Move on Challenge" on social media, asking women to stop crying over their former boyfriends and move on. In the video, the singer is seen turning into a glamorous diva in a snap after sobbing over a breakup.
View this post on Instagram
Feat. My Beautiful Girls @tashakapoor @suyesha_savant @ritikavatsmakeupandhair @deepikasdeepclicks @vibhagusain 😍🤗 . Video’s Concept: Neha Kakkar Video’s Editing: Neha Kakkar Song Name: Jinke Liye Lyricist/Composer: @jaani777 Music Production: @bpraak Singer: Neha Kakkar Label: @tseries.official . #NehaKakkar #JaaniVe #Jaani #NehaKakkarSong #DesiGirls
All comments
Show new comments (0)