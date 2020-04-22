Video: Ex-UFC Champion Fights Bull With Hands Alone

Ex-champion of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Luke Rockhold remembered in his Instagram how he fought a bull with bare hands and won, saying in the caption that "life can be tough, sometimes you gotta grab the bull by the horns" and adding that he is "in need" of this kind of "energy" today.
In the 2019 video, cheered by the crowd, Rockhold repeatedly tries to chokehold the bull, and the animal, after resisting, finally falls on the ground and the fight is over. He received cheers in the comment section of his post as well, with people describing him as a "cowboy". However, some users expressed sorrow for the animal.
Rockhold made his first UFC performance in 2013, in the lightweight section, becoming a champion in the middleweight section after winning a fight event against Chris Weidman in 2015.
