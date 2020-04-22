This is War: KFC Wipes Floor With Supermarket That Advertised Alternative to Its Products

KFC in the UK took a jab at the Iceland Foods supermarket chain after it advertised an alternative to KFC’s famous products, including chicken tenders, posters, thighs, and French fries. Iceland, which focuses on the sale of frozen foods, including prepared meals, posted the following ad on its Instagram:"Missing KFC? We’ve got the answer. Great value alternative to your takeaway favourites”.
KFC’s response was not long in coming. The fast food chain posted a savage statement on its Twitter account in which it mentioned Iceland’s competitor, the retail giant Tesco.
This is why my mum goes to Tesco. pic.twitter.com/iSuckw8qbT— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) April 19, 2020
The sassy post received almost 15,000 likes and was shared by almost 2,000 social media users.
Some netizens praised KFC’s response.
KFC knows how to entertain people during lockdown they are really prepared for all of the jokes pic.twitter.com/22obzGqfyE— Kaine Sweet (@Kaine_Sweet) April 19, 2020
Whoever's managing your twitter account is a pure legend 😆👍— Dean Reeves (@DeanReeves19) April 20, 2020
Others found the post insulting.
KFC customers shop at Iceland as well as other supermarkets. You’ve just managed to insult these customers. This seems a very ill judged tweet by @KFC_UKI— Thombus🏳️🌈 (@203_miles_north) April 20, 2020
Some sided with Iceland Foods.
Iceland’s chips taste better frozen then yours do fresh @KFC_UKI— Logan Pryce (@LoganPryce2) April 20, 2020
Iceland chicken>KFC— Alfie Broughton (@AlfieBroughton) April 20, 2020
Still others said how they miss KFC and urged the company to open stores for takeaway in British cities.
I miss you so much— farleyninja (@farleyninja) April 20, 2020
pleeeeeease can you open some kfc's in liverpool only for delivery.— The Magills (@TheMagills_) April 21, 2020
