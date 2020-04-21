Is That a Meteor? Mysterious Fireball Caught on Camera in Texas - Video

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), fireball is a term for a meteor falling from the sky, brighter than -4 magnitude, meaning it shines as bright as Venus in the morning or evening sky. Although several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude enter Earth’s atmosphere every day, most of them go unnoticed.

A security camera at home has captured fireball event in the US state of Texas. The incident occurred on 17 April and was also seen in Arkansas. According to eyewitnesses, the celestial body appeared in the sky for several seconds before it disappeared and had a magnitude of between -8 and -20. One eyewitness said it produced a green light.

The incident was reported a day after a security camera in Peru captured an extremely bright fireball, albeit in the reflection of water. According to one eyewitness, the celestial body lit up the whole sky for 20 seconds before it started breaking up producing five to six fragments. It is believed that the fireball was the result of an asteroid that fell to the Earth.

