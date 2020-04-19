Sexy Nudist Gets Creative, Strips for Naked Countryside Stroll Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As the COVID-19 pandemic has set in place restrictive measures such as lockdowns and social distancing protocols to try and slow the spread of the respiratory disease, many people are finding an outlet for their restlessness on social media, finding new ways to engage the attention of their followers

An Instagram star with at least 46,400 followers on her page, known as Naturist Fitness Girl, recently shared some photos of herself during these times of lockdown and social distancing due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The beauty showed herself engaging in her daily exercise allowance in the UK, striping down for an early morning walk in a secluded spot by the river.

The images feature the fit and toned nudist posing in a wooded area as she gazes at the blazing sunlight, with the caption reading:

"An early morning walk by the river and railway. This time of lockdown has meant that I have to get creative with my daily outdoor exercise allowance. A bit more nervous about going for a stroll right on my doorstep, though."

In another pic the Instagram star is standing naked by a lake wearing a red wooly hat. The caption under the photo says:

“Unfortunately right now the nearest waterfall to me is the outlet from a sewage plant. I know its clean but....nah I'll leave the skinny dipping on this one...”

The photos were quick to generate excitement, generating over 2,000 likes, as many commented on the beauty of the location selected by the nudist.

Many fans cautioned the girl to be safe amid her naked strolls, applauded her for wearing a warm hat, while others wrote how jealous they were and would love to follow her example.

"I felt so free! Miss those days, thanks for bringing back those memories," commented one fan on Instagram.

Twitter fans also responded to the post, with some wondering if anyone said anything to the nudist during her strolls.

Has anyone said anything? Curious to know if people actually mind. — Lds64 (@lds641) April 5, 2020

stay safe young Lady — Mike Ribis (@MikeRibis) April 5, 2020

Makes complete sense. Wish I could go for a walk naked outdoors now... enjoy — DJ Naturist🦦 (@DJNaturist) April 6, 2020

​Amid the volatile and stressful times of the COVID-19 pandemic the nudist also posted a photo to remind her fans to check in with their friends.