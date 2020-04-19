Skin Flicks: New Pornhub Parody Website Helps Battle Coronavirus Crisis

The money donated to the website is expected to go to two non-profit groups in the United States who help those affected by the coronavirus as well as those who are fighting it.

As countries around the world continue to fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon Dating and famous pornography website Pornhub have teamed up in an apparent bid to raise public awareness about the importance of hygiene in these troubled times.

The new website, which is called scrubhub.tv and looks like an exact replica of Pornhub, features videos with cheeky titles that have no smut in them – just people keeping their hands clean.

"We wanted to take something as mundane as washing your hands and make it entertaining in the only way we know - by taking a joke way too far", the website's creators Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn said as quoted by The Sun.

Pornhub VP Corey Price also pointed out that "the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect against this virus" has been repeated on numerous occasions by "politicians, scientists, celebrities and athletes" - and now, it seems, this recommendation is going to be delivered to the public via somewhat more creative means.

​According to the statement posted on the website, all money donated to this venture will go towards Invisible Hands, "a New York-based volunteer program that delivers subsidized groceries to elderly, immune-compromised, and financially burdened families facing COVID-19", and Frontline Foods, "a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization that feeds local workers who are fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis while supporting the local restaurants that are struggling to stay open."