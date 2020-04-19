What Social Distancing? Flamingos Throng Mumbai Wetlands in Record Numbers Amid Lockdown - Video

A video going viral on social media shows hundreds of flamingos flocking in the wetlands of Mumbai as Indians remain locked down in their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
#Flamingos & #Flamingos. Here #Mumbai see record number of flamingos now since pollution & noise has reduced. Since disturbance is less. As claimed by ToI. pic.twitter.com/CNHbxO0p4M— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 19, 2020
Mumbaikars are sharing pictures and videos from different parts where the parts of city have, been invaded by the pink birds. The birds visit Mumbai every year but not in such huge groups.
LOOK AT THAT PRETTY MUTED PINK— Vidya Hegde (@listen2thiswomn) April 18, 2020
This photo came from my friend with the following message👇
'Would you believe they are #Flamingos'
Yes,this is the view below my friend's balcony at Palm Beach ,#Mumbai !!!!#Covid_19 but the #flamingoes seem oblivious of #SocialDistanacing pic.twitter.com/iwzJk53cm5
Witnessed in the Navi Mumbai, Uran, Thane Creek, Panju Island and Vasal areas, the flamingo spike has been attributed to less polluted water, the absence of humans and reduced noise pollution by the wildlife experts.
India has remained under an unprecedented lockdown since 25 March which was introduced by the Modi government to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 15,711 people across the country so far.
