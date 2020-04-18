Russian 'Striptease' Skater Tuktamysheva Undresses For Pillow Challenge

With ongoing self-isolation measures introduced around the world, a new pillow challenge has unfolded on Instagram, inviting social media users to try on nothing but an average sized cushion.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Russian figure skater and 2015 World Champion, has taken part in a global Instagram trend which entails turning a pillow into a proper garment, then wearing it on a naked body with just the help of belt. The skater shared a pic on her Instagram page, while noting in a sarcastic tone that the pillow was too small for her now after the third week in self-isolation, and the only hope she had left was to use blanket.

“Forget all my advices about nutrition”, Tuktamysheva added.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (@liza_tuktik) 17 Апр 2020 в 9:35 PDT

“The most beautiful and sexy [girl]”, some of her followers cheered in Russian.

Just last week, the figure skating star, who is known for setting a certain “undressing” trend with her bold performances, including the most famous one in Canada back in 2018, posted another intimate pic in her Instagram stories, featuring her naked body covered with nothing but a book.

The 2015 world and European champion is currently spending time in self-isolation in Russia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and frequently urges her followers not to forget about physical activity and exercise regularly.

Meanwhile, the ongoing trend, marked by the #pillowchallenge hashtag, has already seen a number of the most prominent Hollywood celebrities participate, including Halle Berry, with more than 212,000 posts shared on Instagram alone.