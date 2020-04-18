Model Hailey Bieber Gets Excited Over Pregnancy

Model Hailey Bieber has reacted to the news that her sister Alaia is expecting a child.
Bieber expressed her joy over the fact that she will soon become an aunt in the comments of Alaia's announcement on Instagram.
"Screaming!!!!" and "My niece", the model wrote.
Hailey, 23, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, 26, recently rejected pregnancy rumours while being interviewed by Glamour UK about her beauty secrets.
"I'm on birth control now where I don’t have a period, but I still feel symptoms of PMS and this can also affect my skin too," she said.
