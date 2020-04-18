Tana Mongeau Teases Fans With New Song Release, Promises to Follow Everyone Who Pre-Saves The Track

American social media celebrity and rising singer Tana Mongeau has already collected more than 17 million views on YouTube with her debut single “Hefner” which features her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne. And the star’s upcoming single has already created some furore among fans.

One of America’s most prominent YouTubers, Tana Mongeau, is about to release her new single on 22 April and the news has already caused some trembling among her 2.2 million audience. The single, which is called “without you”, can already be pre-saved and pre-added via some musical platforms, and the singer had promised that anyone who would do that would immediately receive a direct message from her, as well as a follow-back on Twitter.

can’t wait to have it on repeat 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4kN6Luf3Tg — julia (@juliasdainty) April 18, 2020

I PRESAVED BABY SO PROUD OF U🥺 — bella (@emmaownsmyass) April 18, 2020

I CANT WAIT!!!! 🥺💞 pic.twitter.com/xbzqMN5ohJ — WITHOUT YOU on April 22 🥺 (@oneoftanassluts) April 18, 2020

The new song featured during some of Mongeau’s earlier performances and was even leaked to social media platforms by the singer herself, however the official release will only take place this April.

“Without you” will be Mongeau’s sixths single as a leading artist, as her debut track “Hefner”, released in November 2017, has already received more than 17 million views on YouTube. The “Hefner” video featured Mongeau’s former love interest and Disney childhood celebrity Bella Thorne in quite an intimate setting and unsurprisingly, created a furour among her fans and the industry.

Tana Mongeau rose to fame with her comedy and story-telling videos on YouTube, which endowed her with a 5-million fan subscriber base.

In January, the blogger announced that she would be “taking a break” from her long-term partner Jake Paul just six months after their live-streamed wedding ceremony, which turned out to be not legally binding in the end. It has not been publicly stated by Mongeau whether the new single would be anyhow devoted to her previous relationship, so the fans have been left to guess..