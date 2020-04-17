'Pretty Sure It Wasn't a Meteorite': Enigmatic Massive Glowing Object Spotted in British Skies

A peculiar sight was recently observed in the sky above England, leaving those who've seen it scratching their heads, CambridgeshireLive reports.
According to the media outlet, this spectacle was witnessed by a Cambridgeshire resident named Gerry Underwood who apparently managed to snap some pictures of it (though the veracity of these images couldn't be immediately confirmed).
"It looked like a very thick chemtrail to start with. It looked like a short, skinny cloud", he said. "It wasn’t moving quickly at all. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t a meteorite, because they are gone in seconds".
Mystery as 'very big' burning object spotted circling through the sky over #Cambridgeshire https://t.co/kmJyEAI93p #UAP #ufo #ufos #ufology #ufosighting #ufosightings #Alien #Extraterrestrials #paranormal #fortean #alienabduction #Aliens #ufologist #Unexplained #ovni #ovnis— UFOlogist UK (@UFOlogistUK) April 16, 2020
As Gerry explained, he has seen plenty of shooting stars, and the phenomenon he witnessed definitely wasn't one of them.
"This was coming down very slowly and spiralling. It started to glow orange as you can see in the pictures. There were flames coming out of the back of it as well. It was really unusual", he remarked.
The eyewitness also mentioned that he watched the unknown object descend for about 10 to 20 minutes, until it disappeared beyond the horizon.
"The sheer size of it is what’s got me. When you look at the pictures, they show the trees in the foreground and it’s way beyond that, it was very big. It landed beyond the horizon, that’s how big it was - we couldn’t see it land", Gerry noted. "We see a lot of strange things down the river, but that’s the first time we’ve ever seen something like that."
All comments
Show new comments (0)