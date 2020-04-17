Lion's Snore Sounds More Dangerous Than a Roar! Watch as King of the Jungle Enjoys Siesta - Video

A rare sight of a lion with its glorious mane was caught on camera as it snoozed, but not so peacefully. The ferocious animal had an equally boisterous sleep, roaring and groaning as if it were in the middle of a dream. The video has made its way on social media and is going viral on Twitter.
It's louder than the roar...
Lions sleep for 18-20 hrs in the wild. Females take care of cubs and have to manage with around 12 hrs.
Lions have a distinctive sleeping pattern, male lions sleep 18 to 20 hours a day. The lioness is mainly the breadwinner of the herd and they spend more time hunting and taking care of the cubs.
