Men Only Want One Thing: Stunning Insta Beauty Golfer Reveals How Guys Used Her on Their Dates

Professional golfer Paige Spiranac, who became famous not only for her skill on the course but also for her smoking hot photos on Instagram, stated that men dating her always wanted one thing - and it was her sporting mastery.
"I would always open up a conversation with, 'Hey I play golf' and anything along those lines and I thought that it would work", she noted on her podcast "Playing-A'Round".
"Unfortunately, guys were using me for golf lessons, golf equipment, and golf balls... [They'd say] 'So Paige, let's go out on a golf date. I'll take you to this driving range and we can just hit golf balls' and I'd be like, 'Yeah, that sounds awesome'. It would turn into an hour lesson of me just helping the guy become a better golfer", she confessed.
