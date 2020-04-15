EveryDATE With GOT7: Members of Popular K-pop Band Go on Online Dates With Fans

The leader of the group, JB, has already been on one in a manga café, which trended worldwide.

The K-pop boy band GOT7 has launched a new series of online broadcasts through the fan community app Vlive on the occasion of the upcoming album "DYE" amid the pandemic.

Every day, one member "dates" with Aghases (the official name of the fandom) online and do couple things, like cooking together, dating in a cafe, or talking about books, etc.

The leader of the band, JB, spent time with fans talking about books in a bookstore and made a handmade bookmark. He was surprised to see more than 800k people watching the broadcast, with fans making #EveryDateWithJB the number one trend worldwide.

Earlier, another member of the group, Mark, went on an online date with fans, inviting Aghases to eat some ramen he made himself. Then another member, Yugyeom, played Jenga while eating homemade sweets.

Aghases are impatiently waiting for what the other members have prepared for them.

ME PREPARING FOR MY EVERYDATE WITH GOT7: #EVERYDATE_GOT7 pic.twitter.com/nNBeQUu7nf — jai☾| NOT BY THE MOON (@sassybtxcht) April 13, 2020

​The band recently allured fans with an MV teaser for the lead track "Not by the Moon" for the new album "DYE".

GOT7's new mini-album, "DYE", is filled with a romantic atmosphere and is set to release on 20 April.