EveryDATE With GOT7: Members of Popular K-pop Band Go on Online Dates With Fans

The K-pop boy band GOT7 has launched a new series of online broadcasts through the fan community app Vlive on the occasion of the upcoming album "DYE" amid the pandemic.
EveryDATE GOT7— GOT7 (@GOT7Official) April 13, 2020
2020.04.13 - 2020.04.19
아가새, 우리 뭐할까 🐥💚#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official#IGOT7 #아가새#GOT7_DYE#GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON#EVERYDATE_GOT7 pic.twitter.com/2UqJkXD172
Every day, one member "dates" with Aghases (the official name of the fandom) online and do couple things, like cooking together, dating in a cafe, or talking about books, etc.
The leader of the band, JB, spent time with fans talking about books in a bookstore and made a handmade bookmark. He was surprised to see more than 800k people watching the broadcast, with fans making #EveryDateWithJB the number one trend worldwide.
#EveryDateWithJB is Trending 1st Worldwide 🌏🔥#GOT7_DYE #GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official pic.twitter.com/y3dCVQImGe— Trend GOT7 (@got7forthewin) April 15, 2020
Jaebeom was so surprised when he saw that 800k people were watching him 😳— 니콜 (@markbeomnyoung) April 15, 2020
HIs reaction was so precious 😳#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official
#GOT7_DYE #GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON #EveryDateWithJB pic.twitter.com/dSZ9DvmxsK
Earlier, another member of the group, Mark, went on an online date with fans, inviting Aghases to eat some ramen he made himself. Then another member, Yugyeom, played Jenga while eating homemade sweets.
Aghases are impatiently waiting for what the other members have prepared for them.
ME PREPARING FOR MY EVERYDATE WITH GOT7: #EVERYDATE_GOT7 pic.twitter.com/nNBeQUu7nf— jai☾| NOT BY THE MOON (@sassybtxcht) April 13, 2020
Me eveytime #EVERYDATE_GOT7 of each member on VLive has started.#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official#IGOT7 #아가새#GOT7_DYE#GOT7_NOTBYTHEMOON— ⱼₐyB_Dₑfcₙᵥₛ ☾ (@jayb_defcnvs) April 14, 2020
pic.twitter.com/LInS1jBoMf
The band recently allured fans with an MV teaser for the lead track "Not by the Moon" for the new album "DYE".
GOT7's new mini-album, "DYE", is filled with a romantic atmosphere and is set to release on 20 April.
All comments
Show new comments (0)