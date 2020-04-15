Register
05:36 GMT15 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Screenshot from Bianca Ingrosso's video

    Swedish 'Kardashian Wannabe' Ridiculed for Urging Women to Drink Period Blood

    © Photo : Bianca Ingrosso : Q&A VLOGG
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107895/83/1078958339_0:22:1200:697_1200x675_80_0_0_366474ed39323092d9e5dad160df4038.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202004151078958289-swedish-kardashian-wannabe-ridiculed-for-urging-women-to-drink-period-blood/

    Influencer Bianca Ingrosso claimed this method shortens the time of a woman's period, but admitted that she has never tried it out herself.

    Swedish celebrity Bianca Ingrosso has raised eyebrows with a recent YouTube video, in which she tips her followers to drink their own period blood.

    According to Ingrosso, who has over 1 million followers on on Instagram and another 340,000 on YouTube, this allegedly shortens the time of a woman's period. At the same time, the 25-year-old admitted that she is yet to try out this trick herself.

    In her recent video dedicated to alleviating painful periods, Ingrosso comes up with a plethora of tips, starting from “Tantra stuff”, avoiding eating sugar, drinking coffee, smoking, drinking alcohol, or exercising. Then, however, Ingrosso proceeds to more radical solutions.

    “Then there is this latest last tip and that is to drink your own period blood. Because it should make periods go over faster as you get in all the vitamins you otherwise lose, by drinking blood. I haven't tested this yet, but I know that a lot of people do it, and then their period only lasts six hours”, Ingrosso claimed.

    While Ingrosso has no problem talking about very intimate topics, such as sex, relationships, and men, something her numerous followers most often appreciate, the recent piece of advice made many see red.

    In the comments field, many reacted with disgust and surprise. Some pointed out that this was “the most stupid thing to say” and even warned against this practice as meaningless and borderline dangerous.

    Ingrosso's advice didn't go unnoticed on social media.

    “Oh yeah, poor bloody world. Who decides who becomes an influencer? Poor kids”, a user tweeted, calling Ingrosso “Ullared Kardashian”. Ullared is the village that hosts Sweden's and Scandinavia's largest store and its name is synonymous with low prices.

    ​Another one called Ingrosso “Kardashian wannabe”, suggesting that she is merely trying to stay relevant.

    ​Others called on her to “set an example”.

    “The idea is that the body gets back all the vitamins that come out with the period, and then thinks that everything is in order. I wonder if Bianca believes that if you eat your poop you will never have to buy food again, as long as you keep your cycle rolling”, another one scoffed.

    ​“Drink your piss to get rid of a urinary tract infection. Drink your excrement to get rid of diarrhea. What do you think, will I make it to become an influencer?” yet another one wrote.

    Scissors
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    'It's Political': Record Number of Swedish Men Getting Sterilised
    25-year-old Ingrosso, born into the famous family of singer, actor, and host Pernilla Wahlgren, and dancer and restorateur Emilio Ingrosso, who both are widely known in Sweden for their artistic accomplishments, is a blogger, influencer, entrepreneur, and singer. In 2019, Ingrosso admitted that her popular blog was run by her mother.

    “I got a request to blog and then I thought it was a deadly bore. So, I couldn't take pictures and thought it was so hard to sit at the computer and write, so my Mom sat up nights blogging for me”, the influencer said in a TV programme.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Me and my baby today 🐶 Ps! NY VLOGG på kanalen 💋 Svarar på roliga, heta frågor OCH testar TikTok 🙌🏻

    Публикация от Bianca Ingrosso (@biancaingrosso)

    Related:

    'What Is OK Sex?': Sweden's Education Site For Migrants Becomes Global Hit
    Tags:
    women, sex, influencer, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse