Cowabunga! Italian Lady Fined For Violating Lockdown Rules Said She Needed To Walk Her Turtle

A 60-year-old Italian woman was detained for… walking her turtle during quarantine. Police said taking the reptile out for a walk was not a justifiable reason to go out and fined the lady 400 euros. Under Italy’s rules, people are allowed to leave their homes during lockdown only to buy food and medications, visit a doctor or walk their dog. A police spokesman in Rome said the turtle was "as big as a pizza" and wasn't wearing a leash.
Despite the fact that Italy has the second-biggest death toll from coronavirus, more than 21,000 Italians continue to violate quarantine rules. More than 16,000 people were fined on Easter Monday, a national holiday in the country, following the 13,000 fined on Sunday.
Italians are not alone in their desire to leave their homes. Across the world, people have been seen carrying plush toys or rented dogs from their neighbors in order to leave the house, while some have dressed in trash bags in order to escape police arrest.
All comments
Show new comments (0)