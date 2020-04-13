Home Alone 18+: Porn Company Sends Cameras to Performers to Make Videos During COVID-19 Lockdown

Distance education, online medical checks, and digital yoga classes have become the new norm as companies worldwide attempt to survive amid coronavirus lockdowns. For some businesses, where close presence or touching is essential, going digital is not a solution. Nevertheless, some of them have managed to come up with innovative measures.

The porn company Vixen Media Group has sent cameras to its performers in order for them to make videos amid the coronavirus lockdown. The company said it would send customised packages worth $250,000 that will include lights, high-tech cameras, lingerie, as well as sex toys and will pay actors and actresses for making content, which will be part of the company’s new series called "Intimate".

Adult film websites have become extremely popular during the coronavirus lockdown and although companies are unable to shoot new videos due to rules aimed at curbing the spread of the disease, it seems that they don’t want to miss out on the chance to earn some money during the pandemic.

The company said that it is willing to work with solo models, couples, and even roommates.

"Vixen Media Group has always been known for promoting the art of adult performance and unprecedented quality. ‘We aim to showcase models’ beauty through content that stands above the rest, and we remain committed to these values as the day-to-day operations of our production team shifts", said the company's director and former adult film actress Kayden Kross.

Vixen stressed that the initiative is aimed at helping adult film performers, who have sustained financial losses due to the pandemic. "Beyond creating unique content, the true goal of this initiative is for us to offer an opportunity of substance, both creatively and monetarily, to the performers during such a volatile time", the company’s spokesperson said.