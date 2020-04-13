Rihanna Slams Trump, Says 'Too Busy Saving the World From Coronavirus' to Make Music

In an Instagram live stream, Rihanna implied that she has no time for releasing new music as she is busy "saving the world" from the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, "unlike y'all president", when a fan asked her about updates on a new album.
"If one of y'all motherf***ers ask me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all president... on sight!" Rihanna said.
According to a statement from the singer's Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna donated $5 million to different organizations to help with the effects of the deadly pandemic, supporting food banks, making tests more accessible and fast, and providing protective medical equipment, including respiratory supplies.
Rihanna a demandé de cesser de poser des questions sur l'album parce qu'elle essayait de sauver le monde, contrairement au président (Donald Trump). pic.twitter.com/9DlhI94lqU— Rihanna France 🇫🇷 (@navyfrancefr) April 11, 2020
US President Donald Trump has been widely criticized for his administration's handling the COVID-19 pandemic; accused of "ignoring the early warnings" and for too long not taking the threat seriously.
Trump has denied the accusations, tweeting that critics are "corrupt" and "fake news".
All comments
Show new comments (0)