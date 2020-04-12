"Cockblock Corona": Social Worker Unleashes "Penis Masks" to Help Battle COVID-19

As the masks creator herself has explained, if people can make out the penises depicted on her masks, that means that they are too close for comfort.

As people around the world now have to practice social distancing in order to lower the risk of transmission of the new coronavirus that is ravaging the planet, one enterprising lady from the United States has apparently come up with a rather creative method aimed at promoting this particular measure.

Mindy Vincent, social worker and executive director of a non-profit organization called Utah Harm Reduction Services, has recently unveiled her creation – a facial mask covered with numerous tiny depictions of male sexual organs of varying shapes and sizes.

Behold! My masks have arrived! I wore this to Walmart and petco today. When someone tells me my mask has penises on it, I will kindly let them know this is how I determine they are too close, kindly back the fuck up. 😁 @mikehairup @EstesStacy @stantheman1983 pic.twitter.com/60OPbJE7pE — Mindy Vincent (@MindyVi90992223) April 10, 2020

​"When someone tells me my mask has penises on it, I will kindly let them know this is how I determine they are too close, kindly back the fuck up", a post on a Twitter account attributed to her states, explaining how this scheme of hers actually works.

Mindy also warned the public against "fraudulent people" who apparently try and direct others to a "fake website" to buy the masks.

***Attention Please!*** There are fraudulent people posting on my posts leading people to a fake website to buy the #projectpenismask! This is a ploy! The only place we are selling these masks is https://t.co/gyWLRvUgE4 We are currently sold out, but are working on getting more! — Mindy Vincent (@MindyVi90992223) April 11, 2020

​And a bit later, she announced that, in response to apparent public demand, they introduced some "boobs and vaginas" into the design.

#projectpenismask is in effect! Masks are ready to be purchased! I heard your cries for boobs and vaginas, so we threw in some of them! Together we can #cockblockcorona and #twatswatcorona! We love you guys so much and thank you for supporting our cause! https://t.co/mdNpLCzCiV — Mindy Vincent (@MindyVi90992223) April 12, 2020

​"Together we can #cockblockcorona and #twatswatcorona! We love you guys so much and thank you for supporting our cause!" she declared.

Quite a few social media users seemed both pleased and amused by this stunt, expressing interest in purchasing the masks and cracking good-natured jokes about them.

There are dildos and dildonts in this world. This is the former. — socially distant Tippi (@TrashFireT) April 10, 2020

Your masks are awesome - guy with 20/20 or better vision — Patrick Bick (@EarElephant) April 11, 2020